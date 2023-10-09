Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Acquires 55,447 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,085 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,447 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,438,988,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,675,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,170,000 after buying an additional 1,329,754 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17,543.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,252,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,758,000 after buying an additional 1,245,031 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,201,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,170,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,990,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BATS COWZ traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.33. 2,673,016 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This is a boost from Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

