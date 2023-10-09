Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.97 Million Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ITW traded down $2.93 on Monday, reaching $232.12. 237,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,548. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.87 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $180.46 and a twelve month high of $264.19. The company has a market capitalization of $70.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 94.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

