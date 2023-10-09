Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 551 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $4,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 272.4% in the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 152.9% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.77. 1,924,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,897,601. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.84. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.38 and a 1-year high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.