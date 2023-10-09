Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,562 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $21,442,000. United Bank boosted its stake in Mastercard by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 6,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Mastercard by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 272,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $97,335,000 after purchasing an additional 63,040 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $1,168,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $12,926,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA traded down $6.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.86. 715,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,641,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $402.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.93. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The company has a market cap of $369.21 billion, a PE ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.05. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 178.10%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.37%.

In other Mastercard news, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,496,700.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total value of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,575,865.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 7,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.28, for a total transaction of $2,947,420.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,007 shares in the company, valued at $15,496,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 424,779 shares of company stock valued at $168,609,298 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $435.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.29.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

