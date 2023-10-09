Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $4.01 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 91,224.9% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 92,329,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,440,613,000 after acquiring an additional 92,228,344 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $579,605,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,114,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,753,000 after buying an additional 5,354,161 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,406,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,466,000 after buying an additional 4,044,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 76.9% in the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 7,450,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239,605 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,517,254.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $120,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,878,218.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Benjamin Jackson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total value of $346,620.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 125,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,517,254.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,223,595. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ICE has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.67.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.37. The stock had a trading volume of 365,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,466,006. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $88.60 and a one year high of $118.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.94.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

