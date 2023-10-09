Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,253 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 240,051 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of STIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.78. 111,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.