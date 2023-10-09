Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Sells 24,253 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,253 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,191,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,714 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 191.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,548,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,966,000 after acquiring an additional 4,304,421 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $262,424,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,472,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,739,000 after buying an additional 44,036 shares during the period. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 2,351,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,550,000 after buying an additional 240,051 shares during the period.
iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of STIP traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.78. 111,489 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,628. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78.
About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF
The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.
