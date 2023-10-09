Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 123,599.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after buying an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 99,497.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,302,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,708,000 after buying an additional 5,297,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $382,081,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,935,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 627.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,536,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIS stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.26. 1,497,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,664,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $36.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.83. General Mills, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.33 and a fifty-two week high of $90.89.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 24.39%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.74.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

