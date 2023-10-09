Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 107.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,525,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 3,985.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,166,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,688,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,821 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,038,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 151.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,017,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422,111 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,885,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,313 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. 640,346 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,232,839. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $36.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.25.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

