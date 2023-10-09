The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 96,738.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 649,839,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,615,469,000 after acquiring an additional 649,168,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,009,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167,553 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,237,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,492,000 after acquiring an additional 172,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,129,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,189,000 after acquiring an additional 77,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,739,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,514,000 after acquiring an additional 224,451 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $206.00 to $199.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $208.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $4.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $140.38. 428,885 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,064,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.28 and a 200 day moving average of $190.64. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.14 and a 1-year high of $283.62. The company has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.