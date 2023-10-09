Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter worth $27,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 114.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 58.3% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 50.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:XEL traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $57.42. The stock had a trading volume of 678,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,469,777. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $31.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.53. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.73 and a 1-year high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.03%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

