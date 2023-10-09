StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

NATR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $15.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NATR traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.67. 15,337 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,654. The company has a market cap of $318.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62 and a beta of 0.87. Nature’s Sunshine Products has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average is $13.26.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 1.23%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million during the quarter.

In other Nature’s Sunshine Products news, EVP Daniel C. Norman sold 12,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $197,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,765 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,146. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 2.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 723,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,720,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 4.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 632,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after acquiring an additional 26,856 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 19.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 312,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after acquiring an additional 50,511 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 260,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 15,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

