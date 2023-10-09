NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NMIH. Compass Point upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on NMI from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on NMI from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on NMI from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.75.

NMI Price Performance

Shares of NMIH traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.99. 73,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,543. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.85. NMI has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $30.14.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that NMI will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other NMI news, Director James G. Jones sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.11, for a total value of $115,042.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,528 shares in the company, valued at $3,450,350.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in NMI during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NMI by 45.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in NMI by 160.1% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Company Profile

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Stories

