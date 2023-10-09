Model N (NYSE:MODN) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Model N (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MODN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Model N from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Model N in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Model N from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Model N from $52.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $39.30.

Shares of NYSE:MODN traded down $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $23.72. The company had a trading volume of 30,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,876. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.80. Model N has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. Model N had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $63.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.97 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Model N news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $268,763.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 674,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,857,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 9,609 shares of Model N stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $268,763.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,190 shares in the company, valued at $18,857,094.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manisha Shetty Gulati sold 944 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $25,403.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,119.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,851 shares of company stock worth $750,811 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Model N by 2.2% during the first quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N in the first quarter worth $1,340,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Model N in the 1st quarter worth approximately $479,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Model N during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Model N by 235.4% during the 4th quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 385,684 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 270,684 shares during the period.

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

