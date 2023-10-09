Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Maui Land & Pineapple from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th.

Maui Land & Pineapple Stock Performance

Shares of Maui Land & Pineapple stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $13.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,552. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.26. Maui Land & Pineapple has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $15.95.

Maui Land & Pineapple (NYSE:MLP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter. Maui Land & Pineapple had a negative return on equity of 31.46% and a negative net margin of 111.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLP. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maui Land & Pineapple during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Maui Land & Pineapple in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 27.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 85,857.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Maui Land & Pineapple by 98.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

About Maui Land & Pineapple

Maui Land & Pineapple Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and sells residential, resort, commercial, agricultural, and industrial real estate properties in the United States. It operates through Real Estate, Leasing, and Resort Amenities segments. The Real Estate segment is involved in the land planning and entitlement; and development and sale of its landholdings on Maui.

