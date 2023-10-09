McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. HSBC began coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $80.83.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 2.4 %

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,737. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.89. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $62.00 and a 12 month high of $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.65. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.00%.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Jeffery D. Schwartz sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.48, for a total transaction of $314,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,001,581.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Tapiero sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.88, for a total value of $449,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,006.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,530 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McCormick & Company, Incorporated

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 46.3% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 474,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after purchasing an additional 150,293 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $536,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the second quarter worth approximately $686,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 9.1% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Further Reading

