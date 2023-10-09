StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marcus & Millichap from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MMI traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.19. 24,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.26 and a beta of 1.10. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $27.49 and a 52-week high of $39.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $162.87 million during the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 1.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Marcus & Millichap’s payout ratio is 142.86%.

In other Marcus & Millichap news, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total transaction of $382,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,866.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 8,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $263,170.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,012 shares in the company, valued at $160,835.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don C. Watters sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.89, for a total value of $382,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $265,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap by 23.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 11,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 21,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hofer & Associates. Inc now owns 7,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in Marcus & Millichap by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 23,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. 60.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing, as well as capital markets.

