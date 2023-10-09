Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.71.

Mohawk Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 637,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 1.35. Mohawk Industries has a 52 week low of $79.12 and a 52 week high of $130.63.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.27%. Mohawk Industries’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total value of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.76, for a total transaction of $277,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,487 shares in the company, valued at $1,546,632.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.22, for a total value of $1,012,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,967,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,033,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,173,000 after acquiring an additional 112,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,362,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,788,000 after buying an additional 35,043 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,916,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,090,000 after buying an additional 306,022 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,331,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,514,000 after purchasing an additional 135,157 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,094,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,038,000 after purchasing an additional 83,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

