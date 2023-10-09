Maximus (NYSE:MMS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MMS. TheStreet cut Maximus from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Maximus in a report on Friday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE MMS traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,007. Maximus has a twelve month low of $54.46 and a twelve month high of $89.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.96 and a 200 day moving average of $81.30.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The health services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.36). Maximus had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Maximus will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,401,186.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Bruce Caswell sold 21,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,571,939.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,401,186.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Weipert sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $107,837.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,217.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,113. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MMS. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Maximus by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065,917 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $477,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,231 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maximus by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736,518 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $493,989,000 after buying an additional 566,634 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Maximus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,673,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 570,702 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,230,000 after acquiring an additional 231,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in Maximus in the 1st quarter valued at $12,821,000. 99.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

