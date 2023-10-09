Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Raised to $41.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Berenberg Bank to $41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MOS. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NYSE MOS traded up $1.36 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.05. 729,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,105,428. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.60. Mosaic has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $57.46. The firm has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.64%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Mosaic by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mosaic by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Mosaic by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 40,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

