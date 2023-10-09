StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.29.

Par Pacific Price Performance

NYSE:PARR traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,462. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 2.03. Par Pacific has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.44.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.53. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 73.08% and a net margin of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Par Pacific will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of Par Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total transaction of $491,923.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President William Monteleone sold 14,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.98, for a total value of $491,923.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 309,720 shares in the company, valued at $10,834,005.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Pate sold 115,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $4,011,200.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 483,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,833,212.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,287 shares of company stock worth $4,617,780. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Par Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PARR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Par Pacific by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 413.1% in the 1st quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,773,000 after buying an additional 104,040 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Pictet Asset Management SA purchased a new stake in shares of Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Par Pacific by 244.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,010 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Featured Stories

