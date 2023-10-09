Park National (NYSE:PRK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park National (NYSE:PRK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Park National Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE PRK traded up $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $96.89. 1,902 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.49. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.76. Park National has a 12 month low of $90.28 and a 12 month high of $151.59.

Park National (NYSE:PRK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $116.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.98 million. Park National had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Park National will post 7.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Park National Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Park National’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Park National during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Park National by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Park National by 82.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Park National during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Park National by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Park National

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in small and medium population areas. The company offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

