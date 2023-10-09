Chubb (NYSE:CB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $269.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $229.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.13.

Chubb Price Performance

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $209.71. 295,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,189. The company has a market cap of $86.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $181.32 and a fifty-two week high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $198.81.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chubb will post 18.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,938,616.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.01, for a total value of $2,010,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 265,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,304,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 11,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.67, for a total value of $2,465,110.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,938,616.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,110,385. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chubb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb by 102,751.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,289,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,828,733,000 after purchasing an additional 8,281,754 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,821,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,629,000 after buying an additional 4,210,564 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at $619,661,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 21.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,107,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,739,488,000 after buying an additional 2,528,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chubb by 165.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,938,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

