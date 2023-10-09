Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, August 11th. They issued an underweight rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.09.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.81. 105,986 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,923. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.01. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $86.12 and a 52-week high of $128.04.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business’s revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expeditors International of Washington

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,859,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 53.8% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 95.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 314 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

