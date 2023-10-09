Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 0.3 %

BDX stock opened at $261.55 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52-week low of $215.90 and a 52-week high of $287.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $271.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.95.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 8.73%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and Company

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total transaction of $125,986.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at $945,309.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.48, for a total value of $125,986.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total transaction of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,581 shares of company stock valued at $1,551,429 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 523 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,740,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

