East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

EWBC has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 24th. 92 Resources restated a maintains rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on East West Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on East West Bancorp from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $67.86.

Shares of EWBC traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $51.13. The stock had a trading volume of 39,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,261,501. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.50. East West Bancorp has a 12-month low of $33.86 and a 12-month high of $80.98.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.20. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.86% and a net margin of 37.14%. The business had revenue of $645.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that East West Bancorp will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.52%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 2,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $134,919.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,037,946.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWBC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in East West Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $91,625,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 28.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,243,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,999,000 after buying an additional 1,584,558 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,407,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,749,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 15.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,793,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $321,553,000 after buying an additional 756,930 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. It accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

