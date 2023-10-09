HighMark Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 108.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,142,775 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,792,538,000 after buying an additional 244,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,947,399 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $784,673,000 after purchasing an additional 90,152 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 466.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,867,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $774,951,000 after buying an additional 4,831,505 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,967,397 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $656,094,000 after purchasing an additional 60,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Price Performance

YUM traded down $2.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,583,130. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its 200-day moving average is $132.93. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.01. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.96 and a fifty-two week high of $143.24.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 20.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.99%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

YUM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.11.

Insider Activity

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total transaction of $499,198.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.81, for a total value of $520,096.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,727,983.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 3,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.23, for a total value of $499,198.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,522,759.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,358 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

