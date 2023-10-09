HighMark Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 286 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 12.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,254 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of ANSYS by 7.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 3.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 301,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in ANSYS by 4.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 71,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,063 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANSYS Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANSS traded up $1.06 on Monday, reaching $297.57. 72,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,813. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.24. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $194.23 and a one year high of $351.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $306.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $316.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $496.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.05 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.12% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $280.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on ANSYS from $292.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $317.45.

Insider Activity

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $4,642,230.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,900,509.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.99, for a total value of $59,798.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,642.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite and the cloud; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

