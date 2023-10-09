HighMark Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

HighMark Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 199 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in Paycom Software by 98.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 97 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Paycom Software by 466.7% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $271.48. The company had a trading volume of 68,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,503. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $284.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.76.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.52%.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,179.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 130 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.36, for a total transaction of $37,356.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,970 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,179.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $399.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PAYC

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.