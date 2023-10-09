Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Has $1.21 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Jude Onyia sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total value of $343,369.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,832.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matt Abernethy sold 2,132 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.39, for a total value of $228,955.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,598.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,083 shares of company stock worth $3,400,811. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,381. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.86, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.44. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.04 and a 1 year high of $129.29. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.67.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company had revenue of $452.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NBIX. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.79.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

