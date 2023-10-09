Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Sold by HighMark Wealth Management LLC

HighMark Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 48.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after buying an additional 357,779 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $558,447,000 after buying an additional 28,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 903,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,763,000 after acquiring an additional 26,426 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total value of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.59, for a total transaction of $1,982,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,727,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,611 shares of company stock valued at $3,010,403 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE TYL traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $388.66. 23,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,631. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $385.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $386.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.45 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $504.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.65 million. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 8.64%. Research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $395.00 to $412.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $440.29.

About Tyler Technologies

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

