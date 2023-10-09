Tealwood Asset Management Inc. Acquires 260 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $449,526,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,114,000. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $193,902,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 34.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 11,216,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,848,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,220,058 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,820,559 shares in the last quarter. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany bought 760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,703.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,163.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Stephens increased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.74.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock traded down $1.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.17. 788,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,343,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.57 and a 1 year high of $85.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.24 and its 200 day moving average is $55.95.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 161.74% and a positive return on equity of 12.54%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.23%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

