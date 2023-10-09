Sageworth Trust Co Sells 145,844 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Sageworth Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145,844 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Sageworth Trust Co owned approximately 0.15% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $29,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after purchasing an additional 75,850,258 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after purchasing an additional 823,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after purchasing an additional 243,940 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,907,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,564,000 after purchasing an additional 244,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,784,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,818,000 after purchasing an additional 304,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DVY traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $105.44. 97,569 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 667,567. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.98. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $103.13 and a 1 year high of $126.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $1.4647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $5.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.56%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

