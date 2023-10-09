iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 608,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,455 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $60,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. 360 Financial Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,787,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.00. 566,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,921,871. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.23. The company has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.74 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

