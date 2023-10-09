Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued a hold rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $334.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays cut Rockwell Automation from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $300.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wolfe Research raised Rockwell Automation from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $287.38.

Rockwell Automation Stock Performance

NYSE:ROK traded down $3.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $286.59. The stock had a trading volume of 166,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,371. Rockwell Automation has a twelve month low of $219.55 and a twelve month high of $348.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.19 by ($0.18). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,050.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.26, for a total transaction of $125,514.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,167.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Isaac Woods sold 113 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.43, for a total transaction of $32,253.59. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $236,050.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,730 shares of company stock valued at $510,477. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.9% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

