Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $105.57.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on RHP

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Down 0.5 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

RHP stock traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.85. 50,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 449,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.65 and a 200-day moving average of $89.69. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $75.19 and a 52-week high of $98.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William E. Haslam acquired 11,507 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total value of $117,819.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,749.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 24,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Get Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.