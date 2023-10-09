RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RLJ. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $10.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer lowered RLJ Lodging Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RLJ Lodging Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.14.

Shares of RLJ traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.71. 201,103 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,878,917. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.71. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average of $10.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a boost from RLJ Lodging Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 71,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 97,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

