ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ResMed from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on ResMed from $255.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut ResMed from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on ResMed from $284.00 to $273.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $236.86.

ResMed Stock Performance

RMD stock traded down $4.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $142.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.50. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.54. ResMed has a 52-week low of $136.20 and a 52-week high of $243.52.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.07). ResMed had a return on equity of 24.94% and a net margin of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 16th. This is a boost from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ResMed

In related news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.27, for a total value of $1,255,707.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,679,501.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,575 shares of company stock valued at $3,850,000 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ResMed

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RMD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 15.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ResMed by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in ResMed by 14.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,112 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $694,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Further Reading

