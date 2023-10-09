UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Given New $531.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $529.00 to $531.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on UNH. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Truist Financial cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $595.00 to $603.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $573.52.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $522.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $484.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $496.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $490.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 24.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.