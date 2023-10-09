Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $191.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $178.39.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

FANG traded up $5.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $156.29. 407,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,831. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.95 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.34 and its 200 day moving average is $140.42. Diamondback Energy has a 52 week low of $119.01 and a 52 week high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.92 by ($0.24). Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 41.62%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.07 EPS. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 17.44%.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total transaction of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,523.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.98, for a total transaction of $1,340,820.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,980 shares in the company, valued at $23,237,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.68, for a total value of $598,720.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 61,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,250,523.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,518 shares of company stock worth $5,695,092. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 111.8% during the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $5,410,371,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 264.3% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 204 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.