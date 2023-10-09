Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Price Target Cut to $29.00

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CAG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Conagra Brands from $39.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.71.

NYSE:CAG traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 651,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.41. Conagra Brands has a 1 year low of $25.16 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Conagra Brands will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

