LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

RAMP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on LiveRamp from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on LiveRamp from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of LiveRamp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LiveRamp has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.83.

Get LiveRamp alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on LiveRamp

LiveRamp Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:RAMP traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 37,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,205. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.12. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $15.37 and a 52-week high of $32.97.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 15.30% and a negative return on equity of 3.72%. The business had revenue of $154.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that LiveRamp will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at LiveRamp

In related news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 9,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.11, for a total transaction of $294,611.70. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 116,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,639.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiveRamp

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAMP. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in LiveRamp by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in LiveRamp by 12,017.6% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LiveRamp

(Get Free Report)

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for LiveRamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LiveRamp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.