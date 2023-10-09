Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Shares Gap Up to $47.23

Shares of Vital Energy, Inc. (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $47.23, but opened at $49.30. Vital Energy shares last traded at $49.44, with a volume of 110,361 shares trading hands.

VTLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Vital Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Vital Energy from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet upgraded Vital Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vital Energy from $39.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.25.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.13. The company has a market capitalization of $937.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.07 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $335.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.19 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 57.79%. Vital Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vital Energy, Inc. will post 18.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark David Denny sold 5,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $300,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,494 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,546.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at about $129,151,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,076,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vital Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,254,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vital Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,542,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vital Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,441,000. 86.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

