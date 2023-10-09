Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Shares Gap Up to $7.64

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.64, but opened at $7.94. Transocean shares last traded at $7.84, with a volume of 1,617,096 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Transocean in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Transocean from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.38.

Get Transocean alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Transocean

Transocean Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. The firm had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.58 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Transocean

In other Transocean news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,366,694.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO David A. Tonnel sold 57,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $470,668.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 417,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,434,225.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 455,183 shares of company stock valued at $3,853,479 in the last quarter. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Transocean

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RIG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 9.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,315,980 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $148,981,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165,717 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Transocean by 64.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,992,307 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $178,031,000 after purchasing an additional 10,962,276 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Transocean by 177.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,596,879 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $193,454,000 after purchasing an additional 17,650,829 shares during the last quarter. Slate Path Capital LP lifted its position in Transocean by 61.8% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 23,094,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $146,881,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Transocean by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,812,807 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $138,867,000 after purchasing an additional 266,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

Transocean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Transocean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transocean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.