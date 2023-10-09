StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on REX American Resources (NYSE:REX)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the energy company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of REX American Resources from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE REX traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 5,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,178. The firm has a market cap of $668.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.90. REX American Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $41.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.19.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The energy company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.35). REX American Resources had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $211.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that REX American Resources will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REX American Resources in the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in REX American Resources by 47.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in REX American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REX American Resources by 193.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 8,224 shares during the period. 79.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. The company also offers corn, distillers grains, non-food grade corn oil, gasoline, and natural gas. In addition, it provides dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

