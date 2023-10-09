Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. VNET Group reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Truist Financial upgraded Royal Caribbean Cruises from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Caribbean Cruises has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $111.31.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded down $4.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,072,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,494,365. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -283.99 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a one year low of $38.84 and a one year high of $112.95.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.24. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative net margin of 0.47% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 61.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total transaction of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,425,569.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Naftali Holtz sold 5,949 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $658,078.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,569.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,857 shares of company stock valued at $4,650,818. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Royal Caribbean Cruises

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCL. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.6% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,671,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,810,000 after buying an additional 1,040,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,355,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,721,000 after acquiring an additional 314,385 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,689,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,146,000 after purchasing an additional 167,280 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 1,314.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,759,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $100,326,000. 75.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

Featured Stories

