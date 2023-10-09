SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Gap Up to $32.00

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.00, but opened at $33.36. SilverBow Resources shares last traded at $32.97, with a volume of 25,111 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SBOW shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Northland Securities upped their price target on SilverBow Resources from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SilverBow Resources from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

SilverBow Resources Stock Up 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $751.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 2.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.21.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company had revenue of $126.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.43 million. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 37.43%. Equities analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Marcus C. Rowland bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $370,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 29,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,282. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 75,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 27,705 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 50,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

