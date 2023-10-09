ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC) Shares Gap Up to $8.87

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $9.25. ProFrac shares last traded at $9.32, with a volume of 101,997 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ProFrac from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th.

ProFrac Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200-day moving average of $11.66. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.09). ProFrac had a negative return on equity of 202.01% and a net margin of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $709.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProFrac

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACDC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ProFrac during the first quarter worth $290,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in ProFrac in the 1st quarter valued at $2,071,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProFrac during the 1st quarter worth $1,289,000.

ProFrac Company Profile

ProFrac Holding Corp., an integrated energy services company, provides stimulation services, proppants production, and other complementary products and services to oil and gas companies in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

Recommended Stories

