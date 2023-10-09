Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) Shares Gap Up to $10.91

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.91, but opened at $11.35. Ecopetrol shares last traded at $11.26, with a volume of 410,143 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on EC. Bank of America began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $13.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup downgraded Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.20 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ecopetrol in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Ecopetrol Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.42.

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.08). Ecopetrol had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 16.74%. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ecopetrol S.A. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ecopetrol

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Ecopetrol by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 43,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 98.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,650,000 after buying an additional 1,374,075 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Ecopetrol in the 1st quarter valued at $2,311,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ecopetrol by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,777,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $51,669,000 after buying an additional 134,703 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ecopetrol

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

