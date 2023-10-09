Creditcoin (CTC) Price Down 2.1% Over Last Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $36.54 million and approximately $15.98 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000498 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003616 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000546 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005771 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000090 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 266,502,635 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

