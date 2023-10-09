KOK (KOK) 24 Hour Volume Hits $412,267.48

KOK (KOK) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $3.51 million and $412,267.48 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007253 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00020866 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00015524 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00013298 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,502.73 or 0.99946340 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000069 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its launch date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00711518 USD and is up 1.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $391,990.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.